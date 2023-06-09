Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $347.65 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,221,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of CSX worth $347,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

