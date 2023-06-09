Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $365.30 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,323,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.91% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,367,000 after purchasing an additional 770,212 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after purchasing an additional 859,194 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

