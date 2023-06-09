Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,491,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,743 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $284,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in American International Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 498.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after buying an additional 999,354 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in American International Group by 202.3% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 962,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in American International Group by 132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after buying an additional 755,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

