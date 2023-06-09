Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,093 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Dollar General worth $317,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 93,403 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dollar General by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 216,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $153.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

