Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CHEK opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

