Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after buying an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chemours by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 1,174,536 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

