Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $17,116,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,424,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $2,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.44. 1,064,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.33. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

