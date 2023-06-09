CIBC Lowers Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$42.36 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.28.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$403.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$376.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3014146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$119,100.00. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

