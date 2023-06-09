Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

