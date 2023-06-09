Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 216.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $46,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 435.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after acquiring an additional 446,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 328,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $20,645,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 85,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,137. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.26. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

