Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 5,048,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,062,590. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

