Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) vs. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Citizens alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Citizens BancShares has a consensus price target of $1,115.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.36%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than Citizens.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $50.58 million 1.34 $9.62 million $1.55 7.77 First Citizens BancShares $5.55 billion 3.37 $1.10 billion $704.42 1.83

This table compares Citizens and First Citizens BancShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. First Citizens BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Citizens pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 16.65% 25.16% 0.67% First Citizens BancShares 66.92% 10.91% 0.92%

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Citizens on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks. The Commercial Banking provides lending, leasing and other financial and advisory services to small and middle market companies. The Rail segment deals with the provision of equipment leasing and secured financing for railroads and shippers. The Corporate segment is comprised of investment securities and interest bearing cash. The company was founded on August 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.