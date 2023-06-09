Clear Street LLC Has $50,000 Position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

Clear Street LLC reduced its position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in NewHold Investment Corp. II were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000.

OTCMKTS NHICU remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

