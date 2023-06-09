Clear Street LLC Increases Stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) by 1,873.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

PFTAU stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFTAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.