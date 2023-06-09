Clear Street LLC Purchases New Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 170,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 14.8 %

SVIIR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,490. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

