Clear Street LLC Sells 4,713 Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Clear Street LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000.

MSD Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

