Clear Street LLC Takes $72,000 Position in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 0.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 559,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 2.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 65,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GATE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,113. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

