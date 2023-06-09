Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 1,728 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 172,800.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $206.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 192.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.26. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $227.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 175.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.