Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Crown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,050,000 after buying an additional 368,424 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Insider Activity

Crown Price Performance

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $82.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

