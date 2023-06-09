Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 5,481 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

