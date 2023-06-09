Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 35,143 Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RITM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RITM opened at $8.92 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.