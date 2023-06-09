Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $301,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Read More

