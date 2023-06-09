Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 978,419 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 16,307.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,219,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,533,000 after acquiring an additional 471,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3,897.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 336,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 328,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,296,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SCI opened at $64.07 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

