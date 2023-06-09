Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,425,000 after buying an additional 74,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,687,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,387,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,046,000 after buying an additional 236,570 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after buying an additional 889,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.