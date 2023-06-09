ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,119 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $32,283.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,551,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.73 per share, with a total value of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $211,354,000,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $248,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

