Comparing Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Precipio and Revvity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Precipio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Precipio presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 493.75%. Given Precipio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Precipio is more favorable than Revvity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -108.80% -61.29% -47.03% Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precipio and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Precipio and Revvity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $9.41 million 1.20 -$12.20 million N/A N/A Revvity $3.31 billion 4.22 $569.18 million $7.68 14.51

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Precipio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Precipio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Precipio has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revvity beats Precipio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

(Get Rating)

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Revvity

(Get Rating)

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.