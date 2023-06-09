CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Brian Concannon Sells 812 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Concannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of CONMED stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. 15,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,811. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.58. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $71.09 and a 12-month high of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.62%.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth $189,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CONMED by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 5.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in CONMED by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.40.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

