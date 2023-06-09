Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Laura K. Schneider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) insider Laura K. Schneider sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $27.61 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

