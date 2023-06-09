Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Insider Laura K. Schneider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) insider Laura K. Schneider sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $27.61 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

