Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Bradford A. Cowles Sells 24,889 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 24,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $699,380.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $412,479.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core & Main Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE CNM opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

