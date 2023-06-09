Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading 24.3% Higher

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) shares were up 24.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 220,683,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 29,562,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.24.

About Coro Energy

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

