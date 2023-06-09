Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 4.5 %

CJREF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 11,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,635. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $254.83 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

