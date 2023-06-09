Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Decreased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $3,491,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,137,973,000 after acquiring an additional 68,943 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $518.44. The company had a trading volume of 221,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $229.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

