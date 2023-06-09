CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading Down 3.1%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.20.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

