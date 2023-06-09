Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) is Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,624,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 10.46% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $102,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after buying an additional 106,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $15,056,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRNX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.80. 381,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

In other news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

