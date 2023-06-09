Critical Contrast: Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) versus Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mesabi Trust and Triple Flag Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 63.71%. Given Triple Flag Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triple Flag Precious Metals is more favorable than Mesabi Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesabi Trust N/A 29.70% 21.31% Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesabi Trust and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mesabi Trust and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesabi Trust $7.74 million N/A $5.31 million $3.22 6.54 Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 14.49 $55.09 million N/A N/A

Triple Flag Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Mesabi Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Mesabi Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Triple Flag Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mesabi Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Triple Flag Precious Metals beats Mesabi Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesabi Trust

(Get Rating)

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. It has 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP.

