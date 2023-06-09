Cronos Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $6.08 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000976 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

