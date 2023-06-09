Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $114.26. 633,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

