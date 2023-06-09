Crypto International One Day Trading Volume Reaches $74,898.17 (CRI)

Crypto International (CRI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Crypto International has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $74,898.17 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto International token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001291 BTC on exchanges.

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com.

Crypto International Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.3435188 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $103,623.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

