CSM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.6% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,072. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

