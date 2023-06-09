CSM Advisors LLC Buys 1,088 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,314,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 941,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 627.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 814,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 702,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,006,000.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.23. 1,935,234 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

