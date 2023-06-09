CSM Advisors LLC Buys 2,480 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,251. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

