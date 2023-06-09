CSM Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after acquiring an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after acquiring an additional 540,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $499,756,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $239,764,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,875,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

