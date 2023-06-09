CSM Advisors LLC Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.99. 228,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day moving average is $190.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

