CSM Advisors LLC Invests $23.66 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,699,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,295,111. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.42.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

