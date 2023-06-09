CSM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. 1,907,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,086. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

