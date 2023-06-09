CSM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 39,689 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8,275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. 828,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,830. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

