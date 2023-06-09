CSM Advisors LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.24. 714,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,947. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.39.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

