CSM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 935.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.