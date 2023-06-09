Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

