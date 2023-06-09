Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stake Boosted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.51% of Curtiss-Wright worth $96,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,827. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $124.37 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.42.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CW. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

